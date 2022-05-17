Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Filming

The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court

The Supreme Court will hear today the plea of the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The top court will hear the matter amidst an important development with a Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration there to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where allegedly 'Shivling' has been found by the surveying team.

A Varanasi local court on May 12 had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

Here are the LIVE updates on Gyanvapi Mosque Case:

May 17, 2022 10:25 (IST) Hindu Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter of a plea filed by the management committee of Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid, Varanasi seeking a stay on the Gyanvapi mosque survey.

May 17, 2022 08:28 (IST) Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque Case: In Gyanvapi Mosque Panel Plea Against Filming, Supreme Court Hearing Today

