Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Varanasi Court To Decide On Hindu Women's Plea Today

The court of Varanasi's senior-most judge is expected to decide today whether a case filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside the city's Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple, is "maintainable" or not. District judge AK Vishvesha is likely to pronounce orders on whether the case by the women -- that led to a survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque -- will continue to be heard or whether it will cease to have any legal standing.

Here are the Live Updates on Gyanvapi Case Hearing:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 12, 2022 09:38 (IST) Carbon Dating To Be Next Demand, Says Advocate Representing Hindu Women

Advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, representing the five Hindu women who filed the case pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque, hopes the Supreme Court rules in their favour. The Places Of Worship Act, 1991 was cited by mosque committee and we put our arguments in the court scientifically, he said. We are saying that Vyas ji was being worshiped in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque till 1993, Mr Jain contended, adding that their case is "very strong". If we win the case today, we will demand carbon dating to be done by conducting further survey of the pond used for "Wazoo", he said.