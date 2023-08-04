No Friday Prayers In Gurugram Mosques Today Amid Communal Tension

Muslims in Gurugram have been urged to offer Friday prayers at home today amid the ongoing communal clashes in Haryana.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that started in Nuh on Monday and have spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state.

The clashes first broke out during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. As a mob attacked the procession with stones, the 2,500-plus participants rushed into a temple to take shelter.

The violence escalated as the evening progressed -- a mosque was torched post-midnight, more than a hundred vehicles were torched and vandalised as mobs went on rampage in Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram.

Earlier today, the police chief of Nuh was transferred to the state's Bhiwani district, around 160 km away.