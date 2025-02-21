Gurugram Traffic Police's KBC-Style Ad On Honking Goes Viral, Wins Internet

Gurugram Traffic Police has found a witty way to address the never-ending problem of unnecessary honking. Referring to the popular Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) quiz show, the advertisement on the back of an autorickshaw has gone viral.



In the post, the advertisement poses a simple question in Hindi: "What happens when you honk unnecessarily?" It then offers four options—"The vehicle starts flying," "The signal turns green," "The traffic disappears," and the obvious correct answer, "Noise pollution is generated."



The post was shared on LinkedIn by Richa Arora, a marketer and copywriter at Luxel & Flamingo. Her caption read, "This copywriter roasted all of us. Appreciation post for this Gurugram Traffic Police copywriter who wrote this—straight to the point, very necessary, and with the perfect sweetness of roasting!!"



The post went viral, with people in the comment section loving the sarcasm.



Someone commented, "When in Gurugram, you don't speak Hindi or Harayanvi - sarcasm is the only understood language."



Another wrote, "This is the kind of humour we need in our daily lives!"



"If this roast were a coffee, it'd be a double-shot espresso—strong, bold, and leaving us all wide awake to our own copy crimes," read another remark.



A woman shared her own experience of seeing humorous marketing strategies, recalling an ad for a PG accommodation on an auto-rickshaw.



She wrote, "I have seen such ads in gurgaon Richa Arora. They are all in the race to outshine each other. I once saw an add of a PG behind an autorickshaw made me wonder how well the people who have created it know their audience. They know the people living in PG are not from the place and they are all more inclined towards travelling by auto."



Earlier, Delhi Police's creative way of reminding people about traffic rules also went viral.



Referring to the latest 'Pookie' trend, the Delhi Police posted a creative on Instagram, "You are someone's Pookie. Forget excuses. Wear helmet if you do not want that someone to be Dukhi." (Pookie is a term of endearment meaning honey or sweetie.)