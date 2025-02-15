Woman Sends 100 Pizzas To Ex-Boyfriend On Valentine's Day. But With A Twist

They say everything is fair in love and war. And, it seems that this woman, from Gurugram, took the phrase literally on Valentine's Day. The 24-year-old Ayushi Rawat ordered 100 pizzas with a cash-on-delivery option. What's the catch? She gave her ex-boyfriend's (Yash Sanghvi) address for delivery.

The incident came to light after a picture of a delivery executive stacking up 100 pizza boxes at a man's doorstep surfaced online.

Was it a break-up revenge or a publicity stunt? Don't know about you but Internet has come up with endless theories. While some have criticised the woman's actions, a section of users think that it was a marketing stunt.

A user wrote, "It doesn't make any sense; if the girl would have ordered from her number then he could simply say that it is not his order and the girl will get into trouble for it."

"Don't take notes -I hope you never find yourself in a situation where you have to do that," added another.

Some users claimed that the woman's actions were an act of "revenge".

A person added, "Such a large order cannot be cash on delivery."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, "You can't place such an order on COD."

For some, it was a "wastage of food" and "resources."

In the middle of this, a user said that it looked like a "marketing strategy".

In a similar incident, a woman took a dig at her ex-boyfriend and found the wittiest way to express her feelings. She used Swiggy Instamart to deliver 'trash bags' to her ex-boyfriend with a note. It read, "Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn't fit, let me know, I will send you bigger ones."