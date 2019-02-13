Gujjar Leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Falls Sick Amid Protests In Rajasthan

Gujjar Protests, Rajasthan: A team of doctors conducted his medical check-up at the sit-in site in Malarna Doongar after Kirori Singh Bainsla felt uneasiness.

All India | | Updated: February 13, 2019 23:50 IST
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla fell sick on Wednesday during the Gujjar protests (File Photo)


Jaipur: 

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who is on a sit-in in Sawai Madhopur district along with his supporters since Friday demanding five per cent reservation for Gujjar community in jobs and education, fell sick on Wednesday.

A team of doctors conducted his medical check-up at the sit-in site in Malarna Doongar after he felt uneasiness.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan held talks with Kirori Singh Bainsla at the site and informed him that the government has introduced a bill to provide reservation to Gujjars and other castes. However, there is no sign of Gujjars calling off the agitation.

The community leaders have blocked Delhi-Mumbai railway tracks and several highways and roads in Rajasthan to press for their demand.

