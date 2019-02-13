Gujjar Leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Falls Sick Amid Protests In Rajasthan

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla fell sick on Wednesday during the Gujjar protests (File Photo)

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who is on a sit-in in Sawai Madhopur district along with his supporters since Friday demanding five per cent reservation for Gujjar community in jobs and education, fell sick on Wednesday.

A team of doctors conducted his medical check-up at the sit-in site in Malarna Doongar after he felt uneasiness.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan held talks with Kirori Singh Bainsla at the site and informed him that the government has introduced a bill to provide reservation to Gujjars and other castes. However, there is no sign of Gujjars calling off the agitation.

The community leaders have blocked Delhi-Mumbai railway tracks and several highways and roads in Rajasthan to press for their demand.