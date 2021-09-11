"Gujarat's Development Should Go On Under New Leadership": Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani was speaking to the media soon after announcing his resignation.

Gujarat's development must go ahead under a leadership, the BJP's Vijay Rupani said on Saturday moments after his unexpected resignation as Chief Minister of the state.

"I believe that the journey of Gujarat's development should go ahead under a new leadership, with new excitement and new energy. Keeping this in mind, I have resigned as Chief Minister Of Gujarat,"

he said in a statement to the media soon after turning in his papers.

"I am grateful that a party worker like me was given the important chance to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat," Mr Rupani said.

"I had the guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout my term. Under his guidance, Gujarat's progress has touched new highs. I am grateful to the honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to contribute to the state's development," he added.