Gujarat Seeks Rs 1,725 Crore From Centre For Drought Relief Work

The water scarcity situation in Gujarat has arisen due to scanty rainfall this monsoon. (FILE PHOTO)

The Gujarat government has sought a financial assistance of Rs 1,725 crore from the Centre to carry out relief works in the wake of drought in parts of the state.

The demand was put forward before a central team that visited Gujarat to assess the water scarcity situation that has arisen due to scanty rainfall this monsoon, said senior administrative officer Pankaj Kumar.

He said the nine-member central team, comprising officials from various ministries, had visited Kutch, Morbi, Banaskantha, Patan and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat during the three-day tour.

The team on Monday held a meeting with Chief Secretary JN Singh and other key officials of the Gujarat government at Gandhinagar upon the completion of their assessment tour.

Mr Kumar told reporters that the Gujarat government's estimates suggest that a total of Rs 2,902 crore would be needed to carry out various relief works in the drought-affected regions.

"We have so far declared 3,367 villages of 51 taluka in the state as drought affected," Mr Kumar told reporters in Gandhinagar after the meeting.

"Our estimates suggests that we would need Rs 2,902 crore in total to carry out various relief works in affected regions. Looking at the funds available with us under the SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund) and norms governing it, we would need additional Rs 1,725 crore," said Mr Kumar.

He said the team had given a "positive response" on the demand of central assistance of Rs 1,725 crore put forward by the Gujarat government.

"This fund will be utilised in paying input subsidies to farmers, providing drinking water to people, for opening cattle camps, providing assistance to cattle shelters and to distribute fodder in affected regions," Mr Kumar said.

He said the state government is "confident" of getting central assistance soon.

Gujarat has received just 73.87 per cent of the average rainfall this monsoon.

Kutch received just 26.51 per cent of average rainfall, while north Gujarat got 42.93 per cent, central Gujarat 66.83 per cent, Saurashtra 72.20 per cent and south Gujarat got the highest of 94.79 per cent, according to Met department figures.