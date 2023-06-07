Gujarat Says Fully Prepared Amid Intensifying Threat Of Cyclone Biparjoy

Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into Arabian sea till June 14. (Representational)

As cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm and remains centred around 1,060 km south-west of Gujarat's coastal district of Porbandar, the state government on Wednesday said it was fully prepared to deal with possible natural calamities.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials here, Biparjoy, the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state.

Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14.

The cyclone is likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, an IMD official said.

Relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said the state administration was geared up to deal with potential natural calamities in the monsoon season.

After attending the season's first review meeting of the weather watch group involving various departments and security forces, Alok Kumar Pandey said the amount of water stored in reservoirs of north Gujarat and Kutch regions was the highest in the last 15 years.

Water is available in sufficient amount in reservoirs in the state and compared to the previous year, 0.99 per cent of the normal cultivated area has been planted so far this year, said the senior bureaucrat.

As monsoon rainfall is likely to cause storms, floods and disrupt normal life, the government has ensured that relief operations are carried out effectively through proper and immediate coordination between various departments and agencies of state and central governments, Pandey said.

Giving further details, the relief commissioner informed that 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been put on standby for rain relief operations in Gujarat.

Director of IMD, Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty said Biparjoy is centred around 1,060 km south-west of Porbandar district.

She said the cyclone is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts.

