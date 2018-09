After Death Of 12 Endangered Lions In Gujarat's Gir Forest, Probe Ordered

According to the latest lion count done in 2015, there are 521 Asiatic lions (Representational photo)

After a dozen lions, half of them cubs, died over the last 10 days in Gujarat's Gir forest, authorities today ordered an investigation.

One lioness died after preying on a poisoned boar while eight others lions died of an infection in the lungs and liver.

Three cubs were killed in infighting while other three died in the course of treatment.

Gujarat officials have sent the lions' carcasses to a veterinary hospital for further analysis into the cause of infection.

"Primarily the deaths appear due to natural causes or some infection," Vijay Chaudhary, forest department official, told AFP.

Listed as critically endangered in 2000, wild Asiatic lions reside in the Gir Sanctuary spread over 1,400 square kilometres in Gujarat.

The lions, a major tourist attraction in the state, have been a target of poachers in the past.

Experts said that the deaths cannot be dismissed as part of a natural cycle.

"There needs to be some preventive action by tracking the pride of lions in the area and checking them for infections," Priyavrat Gadhvi, a wildlife expert and members of state wildlife board in Gujarat, told AFP.

According to the latest lion count done in 2015, there are 521 Asiatic lions. About 10 of them died in floods in 2016.