Gujarat Presented 'Copy-Paste Budget Like Previous Years': Congress Leader

Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel on Wednesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government by terming the budget introduced in Assembly session a "copy-paste" like previous years as there is no policy on unemployment issue.

He also claimed that the state government does not work hard for creating employment opportunities.

"There was a hope for employment among youths when the budget was going to unveil today but once again, a copy-past budget has been introduced like previous years. There is no mention of employment opportunities in the budget. Gujarat government does not work hard for providing jobs," Patel said while addressing a press conference today.

He said, "The state government has no preparation and policy on unemployment. Every year, around 75,000-80,000 young people graduate in the state."

Taking into notice the paper-leak issue, Mr Patel said, "If the state government recruitment process takes place, then examination paper surfaces in the public domain. There should be proper legislation on the paper-leak issue. Youth will raise voices against these issues in the near future."

Further, he demanded the state government introduce new laws on the unemployment issue and said that the party will agitate against the subject if it gets neglected in the assembly sessions.

Meanwhile, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani also said that around five million people are unemployed in Gujarat.

