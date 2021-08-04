Gujarat Diamond Merchant Promises Houses, Cars For Women's Hockey Team

The Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in the bronze medal game at the Olympics. (File)

Gujarat's billionaire diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, who is known for handing out lavish gifts to his employees, has now promised that his company will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh to members of the Indian women's Hockey team who want to build a house.

He also promised that if the team brings home a medal, the group will award other members, who already have a house, with a "brand-new car" worth Rs 5 lakh.

India beat Australia on Tuesday in women's hockey to enter the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics. However, they suffered heartbreak today in its maiden Olympic semi-final match as Argentina ran out 2-1 winners. The Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in the bronze medal game.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the diamond baron had said, "With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh."

"Our girls are scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020.... It is our humble effort to boost the morale of our players," he added in the post.

The group has also decided to award others (who have a house) with a brand-new car worth Rs 5 lakhs if the team brings home a medal. Our girls are scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020. We're into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. — Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 3, 2021

Soon after his announcement, many others also joined in to motivate the team, he said today. "Dr Kamlesh Dave, my brother's friend from US, has assured to praise all winners with one lakh rupees each," Mr Dholakia wrote.

I would also like to urge my countrymen to come forward and support our players. We need to motivate them so that they could bring more glory to our nation. Jai Hind! #Tokyo2020#TokyoOlympics#womenempowerment#Olympics2021#hockeyindia — Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 4, 2021

"I thank Indians residing in The United States helping Indian sportspersons. This will not only boost the morale of our players but will also help them to perform better in coming tournaments," he said in a series of tweets today. "I would also like to urge my countrymen to come forward and support our players. We need to motivate them so that they could bring more glory to our nation. Jai Hind!"