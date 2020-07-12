Gujarat Cop Who Stopped MLA's Son, His Friends Amid Lockdown Transferred

Sunita Yadav was later transferred to the police headquarters (File)

A woman constable's transfer for stopping a Gujarat MLA's son and his two friends - who were driving around in Surat during curfew hours on Wednesday - has triggered a massive controversy, with the episode being seen as the police buckling under political pressure. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

Prakash Kanani, son of Varachha Road MLA and Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani, and his friends had an argument with constable Sunita Yadav, who pointed out that they were out during curfew hours and were not wearing masks.

According to report, Ms Yadav had stopped Mr Kanani's friends for violating the lockdown rules. They later called the MLA's son, who arrived in his father's car at the spot. An alleged audio is going viral on social media in which he allegedly threatens her that he will "make you stand at the same place for 365 days".

The undeterred constable then replied that she was not their slave, news agency PTI reported.

She was later transferred to the police headquarters.

On Sunday, Prakash Kanani and two of his friends were arrested. They were later released on bail.

Surat Commissioner of Police RB Brahmbhatt on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Ms Yadav has gone on a sick leave after the incident. She has not made any remark as of now.

With inputs from PTI