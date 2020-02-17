Gujarat Congress Warns Of Protest In Ahmedabad During Donald Trump's Visit

Donald Trump will arrive in India on February 24. (File)

Unhappy over a recent Supreme Court order on reservation, the Gujarat Congress today threatened to stage a protest on February 24 outside the newly built cricket stadium where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a mega event.

On February 24, the stadium at Motera would be inaugurated by Mr Trump and PM Modi, and the two leaders will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The opposition party said it will not hesitate to hold a protest against the BJP outside the stadium if the centre fails to take appropriate decision over the top court's ruling on reservation in jobs for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes communities.

The Gujarat Congress today organised a "Save Constitution" rally in the Sarangpur area over the last week's top court's judgement which says states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The Congress demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government file a review petition against the top court's ruling or bring a constitution amendment to nullify the order.

"The Congress will not let the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes taken away. No one can snatch reservation rights till the Congress is there."

"This protest is just the beginning. In coming days, we will reach out to people in small towns and villages. If needed, we will hold protests at Motera and Delhi," Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said while speaking at the rally.

In his address to party workers, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat Rajiv Satav said the BJP has always "conspired" against the marginalised sections and tried to take away reservation rights.

"Both the BJP and the RSS are trying to remove reservation since many years now. It is their agenda to remove reservation, which was introduced by our great leaders so that the marginalised sections of the society get equal opportunities," Mr Satav said.

The rally was attended by several senior Congress leaders and MLAs, including former party state unit chiefs Bharatsinh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia.