Gujarat Congress Candidate, Alleging EVM Tampering, Ties Noose Around Neck

A Congress candidate in Gujarat dramatically tied a "noose" around his neck to protest what he alleged was tampering of EVMs or voting machines during counting.

Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki, the Congress candidate in Gandhidham, first launched a sit-in protest at the counting centre, then tied his scarf like a noose around his neck, in a threatening manner.

Mr Solanki was trailing behind the BJP's Malti Kisor Maheshwari.

The BJP has won a record eighth consecutive term in Gujarat with an all-time high tally of 157 seats in the 182-member assembly.

The Congress will end up with less than 20 seats in its worst-ever performance in Gujarat, where it held the previous record of 149 seats in 1985.