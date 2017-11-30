PM Modi To Use App To Connect With 5,500 Women BJP Workers In Gujarat

Thousands of women workers of the BJP will get to speak directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in a tech-infused outreach ahead of the Gujarat election. To connect to PM Modi, they will first download his Narendra Modi app that allows video chatting facilities.The party's Gujarat election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav told NDTV, "The BJP Mahila Morcha workers will download the app at 4.30 pm tomorrow. Between 4.30 and 5 pm, the Prime Minister will hold a live interaction with 5,500 active women workers of party up to block level via the NaMo App."Mr Yadav said the idea was to inspire women, through their interaction with the Prime Minister, to campaign and push women to vote for the BJP."This is a new technology. It will be a video call and women can also ask questions," he said about the event.He stressed that the party was focused on women's welfare and had more women candidates compared to the opposition Congress.Gujarat will vote for a new government on December 9 and 14. The results will be declared on December 18.PM Modi has addressed several rallies in the past few days in his home state, where the party has been in power for 22 years.BJP President Amit Shah has set the party a target of winning 150 of the state's 182 assembly seats. The party's best so far has been 127 seats in 2002.