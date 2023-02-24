Gujarat Announces Rs 3.01 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Taxes: 10 Points

Outlaying a budget of Rs 3,01,021.61 crore, Mr Desai announced that no new taxes will be imposed.

Of the Rs 3.01 lakh crore, Rs 1.91 lakh crore has been allocated for "development expenditure" while Rs 1.04 lakh crore will be spent as "non-developmental expenditure".

Insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA (PMJAY-MA) scheme has been raised to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Two cooking gas cylinders per year will be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Five state highways with heavy traffic, including Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway, will be developed as high-speed corridors at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Sports complexes will be set up in each district of the state.

Rs 1,066 crore will be spent on providing houses to around one lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

School vouchers of Rs 20,000 every year to meticulous students who have completed studies under the RTE scheme till the 8th standard.

Rs 905 crore allocated for metro projects in Ahmedabad and Surat.