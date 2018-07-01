GST Day Live Updates: Centre To Celebrate One-Year Of Tax-Reform Today

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 01, 2018 08:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GST Day Live Updates: Centre To Celebrate One-Year Of Tax-Reform Today
New Delhi: 

On the completion of one year of the rolling out of the GST plan, the government is to celebrate GST Day today at the Ambedkar International Centre to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the new indirect taxation regime. Terming GST as a "fitting tribute to spirit of cooperative federalism", the Finance Ministry said the first year has been remarkable both for the sheer variety of challenges that its implementation had thrown up and for the willingness and ability of policy makers and tax administrators to rise up to these challenges and respond befittingly. The celebrations are expected to begin at 11 am. 

Here are the live updates of GST Day celebrations: 

 

 


Jul 01, 2018
08:37 (IST)
Union Minister for Railways, Coal, Finance and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goyal to preside over as the Chief Guest of the event and Minister of State for Finance, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla to be the Guest of Honour. 
Jul 01, 2018
08:26 (IST)
Central Excise Office organises a special run on GST Day
Jul 01, 2018
08:14 (IST)
PM Modi congratulates people on GST Day

Finance Ministry also took to Twitter to congratulate people
Jul 01, 2018
08:09 (IST)
"GST has brought transparency": PM Modi


Jul 01, 2018
08:02 (IST)

GST Helpline Number For Consumers Soon

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that a telephone helpline number will be started soon, where consumers can report against those traders who evade tax by not issuing purchase bill.

 On completion of 1st Year of implementation of the historic Indirect Tax Reform of GST, the Union Minister of Railways,Coal,Finance & Corporate Affairs,Shri @PiyushGoyal thanked everybody including States/UTs Govts, business community especially small traders & political parties.

No more content
Comments

Trending

GST DayGST one year completion

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................