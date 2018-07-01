GST Day Live Updates: Centre To Celebrate One-Year Of Tax-Reform Today

GST Helpline Number For Consumers Soon

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that a telephone helpline number will be started soon, where consumers can report against those traders who evade tax by not issuing purchase bill.

On completion of 1st Year of implementation of the historic Indirect Tax Reform of GST, the Union Minister of Railways,Coal,Finance & Corporate Affairs,Shri @PiyushGoyal thanked everybody including States/UTs Govts, business community especially small traders & political parties.

