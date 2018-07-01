GST Day Live Updates: Centre To Celebrate One-Year Of Tax-Reform Today

On the completion of one year of the rolling out of the GST plan, the government is to celebrate GST Day today at the Ambedkar International Centre to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the new indirect taxation regime. Terming GST as a "fitting tribute to spirit of cooperative federalism", the Finance Ministry said the first year has been remarkable both for the sheer variety of challenges that its implementation had thrown up and for the willingness and ability of policy makers and tax administrators to rise up to these challenges and respond befittingly. The celebrations are expected to begin at 11 am.
Here are the live updates of GST Day celebrations:
Lucknow: Central Excise Office organises a special run on 'Goods & Service Tax Day' to mark the first anniversary of the indirect tax regime. pic.twitter.com/qWwqYzx9MT- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2018
I congratulate the people of India on the special occasion of GST completing 1 year.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2018
A vibrant example of cooperative federalism and a 'Team India' spirit, GST has brought a positive change in the Indian economy.
Finance Ministry also took to Twitter to congratulate people
GST has brought growth, simplicity and transparency.
Boosting formalisation.
Enhancing productivity.
Furthering 'Ease of Doing Business.'
Benefitting small and medium enterprises. #GSTForNewIndiapic.twitter.com/IGGwUm59rB
GST Helpline Number For Consumers Soon
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that a telephone helpline number will be started soon, where consumers can report against those traders who evade tax by not issuing purchase bill.
