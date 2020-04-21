Lockdown Exit Plan Likely To Be Discussed At Ministers' Group Meet Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting of a Group of Ministers on Saturday. (File)

After May 3, there may be conditional relief from the nationwide lockdown, but in the parts of India least affected by coronavirus, sources said on Tuesday ahead of an assessment by a group of ministers this evening.

The group headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to discuss an exit plan after the lockdown was extended to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

There is no talk of extending the lockdown again, say sources, but rules like social distancing and masks will stay. Trains, flights and inter-state traffic may stay banned, at least till May 15.

A reprieve is likely only in "green zones" or the areas that have the fewest cases of COVID-19.

Restrictions are likely to continue in areas marked as containment zones because of a large number of coronavirus cases. These zones are likely to be reassessed from time to time.

"Social distancing and masks has to become a way of life. These will be mandatory for a long time now," sources said.

Travel within districts or cities is likely to be allowed.

While residents may be allowed to step out of their homes, they cannot do so without masks and distancing.

Offices may also be allowed to function under the same principles and curbs, sources say.

Gatherings will, however, stay banned; weddings, religious congregations and other big meetings are unlikely to be allowed very soon.

An exit plan and a roadmap beyond the lockdown will specifically focus on the way ahead for the worst-hit cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Indore, to name a few.

Any easing of restrictions in cities with a high number of COVID-19 cases is likely to be reexamined only after May 15, the sources say.

India has 18,601 coronavirus cases; 590 have died. The rate of recovery has improved significantly over the past seven days.

