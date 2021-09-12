Grandparents' Day 2021: Know The Date, Its Origin And Significance

Grandparents' Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday after Labour Day. (Representational)

Grandparents are a treasure trove of affection and wisdom in our lives. But we often forget to thank them or spend more time with them despite all that they have done for us. So, why not dedicate a day to them? Grandparents' Day is the time to cherish the bonds we share with our grandmothers and grandfathers. The day is celebrated each year on the first Sunday after Labour Day. This year it falls on September 12. Let us mark this day by remembering the contribution of our grandparents to our lives. Grandparent's Day is a suitable time to spend good times with our grandmothers and grandfathers.

Grandparents' Day 2021: Date

Grandparents' Day: History

The story starts with a 9-year-old boy, Russell Capper, who sent a letter to President Richard Nixon in 1969. The letter, reportedly, asked the president to set aside a day to celebrate the presence of grandparents. In 1977, senators passed a joint resolution to the senate and requested the president to set aside a National Grandparents' Day. Congress passed the resolution. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation. The first National Grandparents' Day was celebrated on September 10, 1978.

Grandparents' Day: Significance

In many families where both parents do regular jobs, grandparents take the reins to look after a child's growth. They not only look after the child's physical wellbeing but also nurture the mental and spiritual growth of a child. However, many children, when growing up, forget to thank their grandparents for their contribution to their growth. Grandparents' Day is a day to thank them and appreciate their presence. It is also a day to enhance intergenerational communication.