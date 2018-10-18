Annoyed By "Stubborn" Four-Year-Old, Grandmother Drowns Her In Rajasthan

The girl's grandmother killed her because she was irked with her "stubborn and demanding nature," the police said.

The girl's grandmother drowned her in a water tank on Wednesday. (Representational)

Jaipur: 

A woman allegedly killed her four-year-old granddaughter in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh because she was irked with the girl's "stubborn and demanding nature," the police said today.

The girl's grandmother drowned her in a water tank on Wednesday, police official Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi said.

Initially, it looked like an accident, but when the police started the investigation, the facts came to light, he added.

An FIR has been filed against the grandmother. She will be arrested after a post-mortem is conducted, the official said.

