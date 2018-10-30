Government Upset Central Bank Brought Rift Into The Open: 10 Points

The RBI-government rift comes as the rupee is as its weakest. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The ongoing friction between the Reserve Bank of India and the government has boiled over, with the association of the bank's employees siding with its Deputy Governor today. Last week, Viral Acharya had made a strong case for the need of autonomy at the country's central bank -- his speech had been widely shared on social media. Quoting sources, news agency Reuters reported that the government officials are very upset with the RBI for making the rift public. They fear it could tarnish the country's image among investors, Reuters reported.