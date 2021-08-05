Retrospective Tax Law To Go, Refunds Possible For Cairn, Vodafone

The proposed law also suggests that the Centre is ready to refund the amounts paid under the 2012 law, without interest.

The matter had led to lawsuits by firms like Cairn and Vodafone in international courts, both of which India had lost.

In both judgments, the international arbitration tribunal in The Netherlands held that India must not make any more attempts to recover "the alleged tax liability or any interest and or penalties".

In September last year, India lost the case against Vodafone at the international arbitration tribunal in The Netherlands.

The government had made a tax demand of Rs 11,000 crore related to Vodafone's $11 billion acquisition of Indian mobile assets from Hutchison Whampoa in 2007.

The company had disputed it and the matter went to court.

The tribunal had ruled that imposition of tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, breached an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.

The tribunal also said the government should pay more than Rs 40 crore to the company as partial compensation for legal costs.

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the telecom provider but the government later that year changed the rules to enable it to tax deals that had already been concluded.