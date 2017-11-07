Government Launches Portal For Sexual Harassment Complaints At Work

Union minister Maneka Gandhi today launched a portal to help women lodge complaints online about sexual harassment at work.The online complaint management system - 'SHe-box' (sexual harassment electronic box) - will be hosted on the website of the ministry of women and child development.A cell under the ministry will look into every complaint filed online and share it with the concerned organisation's internal complaints committee (ICC), which is a mandatory requirement under the law.Complainants will also be able to monitor the status of an inquiry by the ICC.The ministry had earlier launched a web page for government employees, which has now been extended to women in the private sector, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi told reporters.Under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, it is compulsory for any organisation with 10 or more employees to set up an internal complaints committee for addressing complaints of sexual harassment.