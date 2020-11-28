Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung Set To Return To Darjeeling, Says Colleague

Bimal Gurung surfaced last month in Kolkata after three years.

Politics in Darjeeling is set to heat up. Fugitive Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, who has consistently demanded a separate state of Gorkhaland, will return to the district on December 6 and hold a rally in the plains in Siliguri town.

This was announced by his party colleague Roshan Giri who flew into Siliguri today.

"Our party is with the aspirations of the hill residents," Mr Giri said after landing at Bagdogra airport, which falls under the Siliguri subdivision of the district. He was welcomed by supporters of the Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) at the airport.

Bimal Gurung and Mr Giri had fled Darjeeling in September 2017 after violence that led to the killing of a police officer.

Over 120 cases were filed against Mr Gurung who was the reigning Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader with the support of BJP.

He surfaced in Kolkata on October 21 and swore loyalty to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

These developments have once again stoked tension in Darjeeling where Mr Gurung's former colleague Binay Tamang has been in charge for the last three years with Mamata Banerjee's support.

Mamata Banerjee called him for talks in Kolkata on November 4 and Mr Tamang said the talks were fruitful but Mr Gurung's attempt to return to Darjeeling is likely to send political temperatures soaring in the hills.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha flags have already been put up at the Kurseong Motor Stand, where the rally will be organised, and some other places in the hills, news agency PTI reported.

"India is a democratic country and anyone can go anywhere lawfully," Anit Thapa, one of the leaders of Mr Gurung's rival GJM faction, said while responding to Roshan Giri's return.