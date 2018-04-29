"My Future Depends On Yogi Adityanath": Doctor Accused In UP Child Deaths A emotional Dr Kafeel Khan, after stepping out of jail said he "did what a father, doctor and a true Hindustani would have done"

In Gorakhpur baby deaths case, Dr Kafeel Khan has been released on bail after eight months Lucknow: Highlights Dr Kafeel Khan was jailed over infant deaths at a Gorakhpur hospital He was also sacked from his post on September 2 last year But High Court later said there was no direct evidence of his negligence



After walking out of jail, Dr Khan hugged his wife and daughter; "I'm mentally tired, emotionally drained and physically sick but there's a sense of relief that I'm back with my family after months," Dr Khan told news agency ANI.



On September 2 last year, Dr Khan was sacked from his post at the hospital and arrested. "There were times, when I used to think what have I done wrong to be in jail," said the doctor.



When asked, who was the real culprit behind the infant deaths, Dr Khan said, "I have mentioned it in my letter." Dr Khan had written a letter from jail, which was made public by his wife at a press conference in Delhi. In the letter, the former head of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) ward said, the oxygen supplier at the hospital was not paid because the funds were not released.



Speaking on the allegations against him, Dr Khan said, "That day I did what a father, a doctor and a true Hindustani would have done... my job was to treat the children... I did extra work of arranging oxygen cylinders as liquid oxygen was over."



First Investigation Reports were registered against nine people including the suspended principal of BRD Medical College, Dr Rajiv Mishra, head of anaesthesia department Dr Satish, Dr Khan, who was in-charge of the 100-bed AES ward and two others from the oxygen supplying agency.



In its report submitted on August 23, 2017, a committee under Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar had recommended criminal action against Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Satish, Dr Khan and Pushpa Sales.



The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, however, had denied that shortage of oxygen led to the death of infants.



More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at the hospital within a week in August, 2017. There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to severe disruption in oxygen supply.



What would Dr Khan now do, with his job at the hospital scrapped? "My future plans depend on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. If he revokes my suspension I'll join the hospital again and continue serving people," said the doctor.



