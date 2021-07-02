Google Removed Over 59,000 Links In India, Compliance Report Shows

Google said that its future reports will be delayed by two months to account for processing of data.

Search engine giant Google removed 59,350 links from its products, including YouTube, while homegrown social media company, Koo, acted on 1,253 of the 5,502 community reports, their compliance reports show. The reports were shared as per the requirement of the new digital rules that came into force over a month ago.

In its compliance report, Google claims that it received 27,716 complaints in the month of April, a vast majority of which were copyright claims. The content removal includes all Google products including YouTube, but not search, it said.

The report, however, does not include government requests.

Additionally, the US-based tech major said that its future compliance reports will be delayed by two months to account for processing of data.

Meanwhile, Koo - which is the first to publish the report - said that it received 5,502 community reports of which 1,253 were removed for infractions.

The Bengaluru-based company also took action against 4,249 Koos in the form of warnings, overlays or blurring content, the report said.

As part of active moderation, Koo also took action against 54,235 other Koos out of which 1,996 were removed.

"As Koo gains tractions across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction," CEO Aprayameya Radhkrishna told NDTV.

Google and Koo are the first to publish their first compliance reports. American internet giant Facebook, meanwhile, is expected to publish its compliance report today.

However, Twitter, which is facing constant heat from the government over alleged violations, hasn't set a date for publishing its compliance report.

The new Information Technology rules, that came into effect on May 26, mandate large social media platforms to undertake greater due diligence and make these digital platforms more accountable and responsible for the content hosted by them.

The rules also require these platforms to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer, and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be Indian residents.