Koo, Google Publish Compliance Report Under New Digital Media Rules

Koo offers almost all - if not more - features available on Twitter.

Google and homegrown social media company Koo has published their first compliance reports as per requirement of the new digital media rules. While Koo shared the report on Thursday, Google released it yesterday, more than a month after these rules came into force.

"Koo has become the first Indian social media platform" to publish the report,the company, a yellow-coloured Twitter lookalike, said. Its report for the month of June shows that 1,253 of the 5,502 Koos (similar to tweets on Twitter) reported by the community were removed while other action was taken against the rest (4,249).

The Bengaluru-based company also said that going forward it will publish the report on the first day of each month.

Tech major Google's report highlighted removed more than 59,000 pieces of content that violated the local laws. "This is the first time we will publish a monthly transparency report in accordance with the new IT Rules, and will continue to publish more details as we refine our reporting processes for India," it said in a statement.

According to sources, Facebook will submit its report on Friday

The new Information Technology rules, that came into effect in May this year, mandate large social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to undertake greater due diligence and make these digital platforms more accountable and responsible for the content hosted by them.

The rules also require these platforms to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be Indian residents.

Koo was founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna, an Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad alumnus, and Mayank Bidawatka last year. On the first look, It offers almost all - if not more - features available on Twitter, including sharing of text, video, and audio messages.

US microblogging site Twitter has been under fire for its failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.