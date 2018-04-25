Google Launches Google Jobs Search: All You Need To Know The Google Jobs search results are further simplified for users with the enabling of filters. The filters that will help job seekers find relevant search results include job profile, title, location, date posted and company type.

After conducting a Google search using the relevant keywords, a special module opens that enables the user to explore, customise and save relevant job postings.



The Google Jobs portal is different from other job portals in the sense that Google does not store the job listings directly. Instead, Google redirects the user to the relevant job posting on a partner site.



Google has partnered with many job search platforms like LinkedIn, Shine.com, Quickr, Aasaanjobs and WisdomJobs.



The Google Jobs search results are further simplified for users with the enabling of filters. The filters that will help job seekers find relevant search results include job profile, title, location, date posted, company type, etc.



To let users know quickly about new potential and relevant jobs become available, Google Jobs search has also included an 'Alerts' feature to alert users.



To allow users to revisit job postings in the future, a 'Bookmark' feature is available on Google Jobs search as well.



Achint Srivastava of Google Search Engineering says that apart from bringing third party job portals into the Google Jobs search ambit, Google has been working with India's state governments to further strengthen the Google Jobs search platform.



