Google Launches Google Jobs Search: All You Need To Know

After conducting a Google search using the relevant keywords, a special module opens that enables the user to explore, customise and save relevant job postings.
The Google Jobs portal is different from other job portals in the sense that Google does not store the job listings directly. Instead, Google redirects the user to the relevant job posting on a partner site.
The Google job search allows for viewing the relevant job posting on a single page itself. To help partner sites, Google has released an open documentation that helps third-party job search portals make the job postings on their site visible on the Google search results.
Google has partnered with many job search platforms like LinkedIn, Shine.com, Quickr, Aasaanjobs and WisdomJobs.
The Google Jobs search results are further simplified for users with the enabling of filters. The filters that will help job seekers find relevant search results include job profile, title, location, date posted, company type, etc.
To let users know quickly about new potential and relevant jobs become available, Google Jobs search has also included an 'Alerts' feature to alert users.
To allow users to revisit job postings in the future, a 'Bookmark' feature is available on Google Jobs search as well.
(With Inputs From Agencies)