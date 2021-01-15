Google Doodle's 'Thank You' To James Naismith, The Father Of Basketball

Dr James Naismith, the Canadian-American professor, doctor and physical educator is today's Google Doodle. Dr James Naismith will be always be an inspiration for sportspersons and coaches for generations. He invented the game of basketball in 1891. Born in Ontario on November 6, 1861, Dr James Naismith, was a dedicated coach, who envisioned sports as a means of an all-round training for children that would give youngsters confidence and a great attitude towards whatever they do. Google's Doodle today thanked Dr James Naismith for his contribution to society.
Know about Dr James Naismith and how basketball was born
- Dr James Naismith received a bachelor's degree in physical education from McGill University.
- In 1890 he started working as an instructor at the YMCA International Training College in Springfield, Massachusetts
- At the YMCA training college, Dr James Naismith was "tasked to develop an indoor game that could occupy students during the unforgiving New England winters," said the article on Google's website
- "With two peach baskets, a soccer ball, and just ten rules, the game of 'basket ball' was born"
- After a humble beginning, in a school, basketball is now a popular sport in over 200 countries
- At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, basketball made its debut and the founder of the sport, Dr James Naismith threw the ball for the tip-off to inaugurate the first game