Ustad Bismillah Khan's 102 Birthday Celebrated By Google With Doodle

Ustad Bismillah who won prestigious awards such as the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri among many other awards and was popular not just in Asia, but was known across the world. He monopolised shehnai, the instrument in the post-independence era and also had the honour of playing on the eve of Indian's independence in 1947. Even today, the annual Republic Day celebrations broadcast to the opening notes of Ustad Bismillah's music.
Ustad Bismillah began his music career by playing in public when he was 14. His performance at the All India Music Conference at Kolkata in the year 1937 is known to have been a career defining moment for the shehnai maestro. His music was known globally after his performance at the Edinburgh Music Festival in 1966. From there on, Ustad Bismillah's global audience saw a massive jump. He toured the world extensively and influenced millions of people with his music. He also played at Cannes Art Festival, France in 1969.
Comments
Today's google doodle dedicated to the shenai maestro, Ustad Bismillah illustrates him playing his shenai and was created by a Chennai-based illustrator Vijay Krish.