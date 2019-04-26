Goods Train Derails Near Gwalior, Services Disrupted

Four wagons of a goods trains coming from Agra derailed near Birla railway station. (Representational)

Rail traffic between Gwalior and Jhansi stations was stalled for about eight hours on Friday after four wagons of a goods train derailed near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Ten trains were cancelled and the routes of several others had to be changed.



According to information from the Jhansi Division, "Four wagons of a goods trains coming from Agra derailed near Birla railway station around 2.25 AM disrupting traffic.”



Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) Manoj Kumar said that traffic going towards Delhi resumed around 8:05 AM, while that coming from Delhi started around 10:40 AM.

