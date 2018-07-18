'Good Samaritan' Akhilesh Yadav Tweets Pics Of Helping Accident Survivors

Akhilesh Yadav said he did his best to help the three people injured in the accident.

Akhilesh Yadav is seen at the site of a road accident, apparently trying to help a victim, in images that are circulating on social media.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was on the Agra-Lucknow expressway when his convoy reached a spot where an accident had taken place minutes before.

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted the images, with a comment that the accident took place because of a car in which ISKCON devotees were travelling swerved while trying to avoid a stray animal. The car overturned.



In the tweet, Mr Yadav said he did his best to help the three people injured in the accident near a village called "Tala Sarai".

He also commented that animals should be kept away from the highway.

The Samajwadi Party chief sent the injured men to a hospital in Lucknow in a vehicle from his convoy.

