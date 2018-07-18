'Good Samaritan' Akhilesh Yadav Tweets Pics Of Helping Accident Survivors

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sent the injured men to a hospital in Lucknow in a vehicle from his convoy.

All India | | Updated: July 18, 2018 10:36 IST
Akhilesh Yadav said he did his best to help the three people injured in the accident.

Lucknow: 

Akhilesh Yadav is seen at the site of a road accident, apparently trying to help a victim, in images that are circulating on social media.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was on the Agra-Lucknow expressway when his convoy reached a spot where an accident had taken place minutes before.

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted the images, with a comment that the accident took place because of a car in which ISKCON devotees were travelling swerved while trying to avoid a stray animal. The car overturned.

 
In the tweet, Mr Yadav said he did his best to help the three people injured in the accident near a village called "Tala Sarai".

 

He also commented that animals should be kept away from the highway.

The Samajwadi Party chief sent the injured men to a hospital in Lucknow in a vehicle from his convoy.
 

Akhilesh YadavAgra-Lucknow ExpresswayAkhilesh Yadav Helps Accident Survivors

