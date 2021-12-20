Centre's Campaign Aiming To Improve Services In Villages Begins Today

The 'Good Governance Week' will be observed during December 20-25. (File)

The central government on Monday will launch a nationwide 'Good Governance Week' campaign for the purpose of grievance redressal and to take good administration to the villages.

The 'Good Governance Week' will be observed during December 20-25. The campaign 'Prashashan Gaon Ki Aur', planned as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration, will aim at improving service delivery besides redressal of public grievances.

The campaign is planned by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in collaboration with other departments and ministries.

Several programmes have been planned during the week that will highlight various good governance initiatives taken by the Centre, said Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who will launch the 'Good Governance Week Portal'.

He said the main theme will be to take good governance to rural areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is marching ahead to make a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance for all-round, all-inclusive development.

"In this context, the theme of the Week - 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur' assumes even greater relevance. Our government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance, guided by the 'citizen-first-approach'," said the prime minister, according to an official release.

The campaign will be held in all districts, states, and Union territories of the country, the release said, adding that a film on the theme 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur' will also be screened.