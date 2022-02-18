UP Man Arrested For Morphing Woman's Photo, Circulating It On Social Media: Police

The Goa Police arrested the accused. (Representational)

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Goa police on Thursday for allegedly morphing a picture of a local woman and circulating it on social media, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Cyber Crime police station arrested Ballu Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

The accused, who is resident of Mangor Hill area of Vasco, had allegedly used a local woman's face and morphed it on a nude photograph, and circulated the doctored image on social media, he said.

Yadav has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act, the official added.