Centre Moves To Impound Passports Of Luthras, In Thailand After Goa Fire

Taking a step towards revoking the passports of the Luthra brothers, who fled to Thailand after a fire in their Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives, the Ministry of External Affairs has sent them notices asking them to explain, within 7 days, why their passports should not be impounded.

The action was taken against Gaurav Luthra (44) and Saurabh Luthra (40) after the Goa Police wrote to the ministry requesting that their passports be revoked. The brothers, who were in Delhi at the time, had taken an IndiGo flight to Phuket in Thailand hours after their nightclub, 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Goa's Arpora, caught fire around midnight on Saturday, killing five tourists and 20 staff members.

The Goa Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the brothers and others under various sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and conspiracy.

In their letter to the brothers, with the subject 'Clarifications required regarding Issuance of passport facilities', the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi, which is under the ministry, said it had received an adverse police verification report.

"Submit an explanation why action should not be taken to impound the passport number Z7678521 dated 14/03/2024, under suitable sections Passports Act, 1967 and Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act, 1967 should not be initiated against you within 7 days," the passport office wrote.

Responding to the Goa Police's letter seeking the revocation of the passports, the ministry attached these communications to the brothers, and wrote, "The passports of the accused were issued by RPO Delhi. Considering the seriousness of the matter, RPO Delhi has already issued impounding notices to both passport holders."

"With regard to your request for revocation under Section 10(3) (e) of the Passports Act, 1967, the provision applies "when proceedings in respect of an offence alleged to have been committed by the passport holder are pending before a criminal court in India... Therefore, to enable further action on revocation, the details of the case pending before the court may kindly be forwarded to RPO Delhi, being the issuing authority," it added.

Officials said the Goa Police visited the home of the Luthras, who operate over 20 clubs and restaurants, in Delhi on Sunday, only to find that they had already fled. Sources said the brothers checked into a resort in Phuket, but left from there as well before the authorities reached the location.

On Tuesday, NDTV accessed the first photo of Gaurav Luthra in Phuket. Gaurav was spotted at the airport during an immigration check.

The same evening, authorities in Goa also demolished a portion of another club, 'Romeo Lane', owned by the Luthras in Goa's Vagator.