Goa Congress Legislature Party Merger With BJP Accepted By State Speaker

Panaji:
Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP.
He went through a letter submitted by Congress MLAs and found that they have required numbers, he told reporters.
Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs on Wednesday joined the BJP and passed a resolution to merge the Congress legislature party into the BJP.
