Prannoy Roy Talks To Chief Ministers, Experts On Fighting New Virus Spike: Highlights

With restrictions being further eased in Lockdown4, the number of coronavirus cases in India is steadily seeing a rise. The centre and states have appealed to the people of the country to learn to live with the virus, while following the social distancing rules. The big question is: What can be done to ensure the virus situation doesn't spiral out of control? In this special Townhall, Dr Prannoy Roy speaks to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Dr Roy also talks to Eric Topol, Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute, and Dr Devi Sridhar to know their views on the science aspect of the virus. The Nobel prize winner economist, Professor Alvin Roth, will talk about the pandemic's economic impact.
Highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's Townhall On Coronavirus:
- Estimated influx of workers in Bihar: 10 Lakhs
- People in quarantine: 7.5 Lakh
- Getting 7.5 lakh in quarantine is a pretty good rate
- Daily 1 lakh people are coming to Bihar.
Bihar has seen a sharp rise in workers from other states bringing infection.
- Incoming travellers have high percentage of coronavirus positive cases.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-
- We can't let our guard down till the time there's is a single patient.
- Have to live with the virus.
- There's concern about people who are coming back to the state.
- We have sufficient institutional quarantine facilities.
- We are providing facilities.
- Food is being provided through community kitchens.
- Have to tide over the economic crisis. Roughly estimated, there's a loss of Rs 80,000 crore to the state due to the lockdown.
- 6,900 ICUs, 1,500 ventilators available in the state if required.
- We are giving assistance to the MSMEs, IT, Industries.
- Giving relief through pensions, food kits.
- Kerala is the state with the lowest infection rate and highest recovery rate.
- We strictly adhered to the guidelines by the centre.
- We made sure that politics shouldn't come in the way of fighting the virus.
- We issued a package of Rs 20,000 crore to mitigate the crisis.
- Kerala is looking at the Rs 20 lakh crore package with a positive attitude.
- We feel that the focus should have been to put money in the hands of the people.
- We consider ourselves as servants of the people.
Kerala, the first state to control the virus, has seen a sudden spike because of travellers.