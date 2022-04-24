'Glass Ceiling Is History': Minister After Meeting Women Oil Rig Engineers

Hardeep Puri with the ONGC women production engineers

Oil Minister Hardeep Puri praised the inroads made by women in the so-called "male bastion" as he met women oil rig engineers during his visit to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Mumbai offshore basins.

"The glass ceiling is history! Met two young women production engineers during my offshore visit," said Hardeep Puri, and posted pictures from the event.

"Monti Rajkhowa - has conquered Kangchenjunga & almost reached the summit of Mt Everest & Mitali Dabhi another professional proving her mettle in a hitherto 'male bastion'," the Minister added.

The glass ceiling is history!



Met two young women production engineers during my offshore visit.



Monti Rajkhowa - has conquered Kangchenjunga & almost reached the summit of Mt Everest & Mitali Dabhi another professional proving her mettle in a hitherto ‘male bastion' pic.twitter.com/wGQDKNDQIj — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 23, 2022

On Saturday, the Minister dedicated two major projects to the nation at Western offshore. He was accompanied by chairman Alka Mittal, Director (T&FS) O P Singh and Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar.

The Minister's tweet was shared by his wife, Laskhmi M Puri, a former diplomat, who also echoed the sentiment.

"Waiting for the day Monti Rajkhowa joins the glorious list of those who have unfurled hamara pyara tiranga on the Everest Summit! Indeed, glass ceiling is just a word - inspired efforts of India's #NariShakti.Aspirational young women - inspirational for many others!" said Lakshmi Puri.