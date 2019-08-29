India Says It Was Aware Of Pak's Ghaznavi Missile Tests

The Ghaznavi missile test comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan (File)

India on Thursday said it was aware of Pakistan's recent ballistic missile tests that were possibly carried out from Sonmiani flight test range located in Balochistan.

"We were aware of the missile tests as per the established confidence-building measures (CBMs). We were informed about the tests by Pakistan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press conference.

Earlier today, Pakistan military announced that it had "successfully" carried out a night training launch of 290-km range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The test comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

"Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of the surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 km," Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31 in view of this missile test-firing.

All international flights have been asked to avoid the three aviation routes in the Karachi airspace as per the NOTAM. However, an alternate route has been suggested by the authority.

The development comes two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address on Monday, said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad would not be afraid of using its nuclear power for Kashmir.

Pakistan has been rattled by India's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts to internationalise the issue.

India has said the decision to scrap Article 370 was its internal matter.

