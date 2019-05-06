Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Union Minister Jayant Sinha Casts Vote in Hazaribagh In Jharkhand

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha cast his vote in Hazaribagh

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, today cast his vote in Jharkhand in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling.

Mr Sinha, a sitting legislator from Hazaribagh, arrived at a polling booth and cast his vote. He is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and Communist Party of India's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency.

Son of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, Jayant Sinha defeated three-time Congress MLA Saurabh Narain Singh from Hazaribagh by a huge margin of about 1.59 lakh votes in the 2014 general elections.

Voting, which began at 7 am, is in progress in four parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand -- Koderma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eight are reserved for general category candidates, five for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC).



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.