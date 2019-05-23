Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 'With You All The Way': Robert Vadra To Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

Lok Sabha Polls: Robert Vadra wished Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi good luck on social media

Businessman Robert Vadra today wished Congress chief and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and general secretary and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "good luck" ahead of counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing them as "R" and "P" in a Twitter post, he wrote: "R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best."

R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck !

P, best best. ???????? pic.twitter.com/BMum6RAQkj — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 23, 2019

Mr Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. The first was a photo of Rahul Gandhi and himself with the message: "My heartiest wishes to Rahul, all Congress leaders, and party workers on this crucial day."

The post had two other photos - one each with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Vadra earlier found himself trolled on Twitter after mistakenly posting the Paraguayan flag instead of the Indian when posing for the traditional post-election selfie.

Many taunted the businessman for the faux pas. "Robert Vadra declared himself a Paraguayan citizen on 12th May, 2019," remarked one. Another netizen, in an obvious reference to a property-related case against Mr Vadra in Rajasthan's Bikaner, sarcastically suggested that he may be searching for land in the South American country.

Soon afterwards, he tried to make amends by tweeting out a second post with the Indian tricolour. The original post was deleted, but screenshots of the tweet continued to circulate on social media.

Mr Vadra had also told NDTV in an interview that he had no immediate plans to enter politics alongside his wife and said he wanted to "earn" that right.

He said, "I have utmost respect for the legacy. It's not ok that because I am a part of this family I should just go and adorn a certain kind of attire and be a part of the surrounding and say hey I am also somebody important or significant. I have to earn it."

The counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am today with the fate of as many as 8,040 candidates at stake.

The 2019 elections, which spanned six weeks registered the highest ever voter turnout in the history of Indian parliamentary elections. The final voter turnout stands at 67.11 per cent, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

With inputs from ANI

