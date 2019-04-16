'Support BJP, Jai Hind', Tweets Ravindra Jadeja. PM Modi Replies

General elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi exchanged tweets with a cricketer and actors today

As Indians around the country prepare for the second round of voting in the 2019 general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted tweets responding to actors Kabir Bedi and Ranvir Shorey and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

PM Modi thanked Kabir Bedi, who tweeted that he was "by far the best Prime Minister for India".

In response to Mr Bedi's tweet, which also made an appeal to first time voters and mentioned "the sins of Congress," PM Modi tweeted: "Thank you @ikabirbedi for the unequivocal support! Your wishes give me great strength. I assure you I would work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India, especially our youth."

Thank you @iKabirBedi for the unequivocal support!



Your wishes give me great strength.



I assure you I would work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India, especially our youth. https://t.co/pOU12Z9Iy7 - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2019

The PM was also greeted by Mr Jadeja, who was, in turn, congratulated for being selected as part of the team traveling to England for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The cricketer too expressed his support for the ruling party.

Thank you @imjadeja!



And, congratulations on being selected for the Indian cricket team for the 2019 World Cup. My best wishes. https://t.co/wLbssqSoTB - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2019

Mr Shorey also added his voice to the mix, tweeting a 90-second video in which he urged his followers to vote with due deliberation and without fear. PM Modi's response was to urge voters to make their voice heard, irrespective of which way they cast their votes.

I like the passion with which you urge people to vote. Such energy strengthens our democratic traditions.



Whatever our politics or ideologies are, our primary duty is to go out and vote! @RanvirShoreyhttps://t.co/lppZtixE1g - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2019

On Monday, PM Modi wished the people of Assam, West Bengal and Kerala on their New Year celebrations. Some of the other recent tweets from the PM's account focus on photos and videos of campaign rallies around the country.

Pictures from the Aligarh rally earlier today.



It is BJP all the way! pic.twitter.com/F6n7941kIp — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2019

The seven-phase general election began April 11, with polling in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of the North East, Maharashtra, Bihar, among other states. The next phase on April 18 includes constituencies in key southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.