'Will Take Mud Rosogollas As Prasad,' PM Modi Retorts To Mamata Banerjee

The rancid exchange over rosogollas continues between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee. After the Bengal Chief Minister's "threat" to send him rosogollas made of mud with pebbles in them, PM Modi in a rally today in Bengal "thanked" her for the "Prasad".

"Didi wants to feed me rosogollas of clay and stones. How fortunate I am. Countless legends and freedom fighters walked on the soil of Bengal. If Modi gets rosogollas made of that soil, it will be a holy offering for Modi," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Serampore, a town close to Kolkata.

"For me mitti is sacred, an inspiration, energy. I will wait for this rosogolla made of the soil of Bengal. I am very grateful to you and thank you in advance. Not everyone is lucky enough to get such Prasad."

PM Modi dedicated several minutes in his speech to the promised "mud rosogolla".

"I am thankful also because the rosogolla you will send, it will use the stones your goons use on people. Those will come to me. The citizens of Bengal will not be wounded," the PM said.

The rosogolla saga started with PM Modi sharing in his "non-political interaction" with film star Akshay Kumar: "I don't know if this will politically hurt me but Mamata Didi sends me a couple of handpicked kurtas every year. And after she heard that Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, sent me special Bengali sweets, Mamata Didi also started sending me sweets from Bengal once or twice a year."

Mamata Banerjee's first response was: "He will still get rosogollas, but not a single vote."

On Friday, she delivered a much sharper rejoinder at a rally in Asansol: "I will send him rosogollas made of mud with some stone chips thrown in -- like cashew nuts and raisins are used in laddu. One bite and it will break the teeth. That's the kind of mithai I will send."

