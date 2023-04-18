Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Requests Over Same-Sex Marriage Today

A five-judge Constitution bench is set to hear the petitions. (File)

The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of requests seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after the government reiterated its opposition to any such legal move. Arguing against legal sanction to gay marriages, the centre yesterday termed such requests as "mere urban elitist views for social acceptance".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, is set to hear the petitions today.

Here are the Live Updates on Same-Sex Marriage Case:

