Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Requests Over Same-Sex Marriage Today

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of requests seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after the government reiterated its opposition to any such legal move. Arguing against legal sanction to gay marriages, the centre yesterday termed such requests as "mere urban elitist views for social acceptance".
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, is set to hear the petitions today.
Here are the Live Updates on Same-Sex Marriage Case:
Court Recognising Gay Marriage Will Mean Virtual Judicial Rewriting Of Law: Centre
A court order recognising same-sex marriages would mean a virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law, the centre argued yesterday and said the court must refrain from passing such "omnibus orders". Calling marriage an "exclusively heterogenous institution", the Centre said the question of considering it equal to the existing concept of marriage "seriously affects the interests of every citizen".