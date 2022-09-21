Gautam Adani Meets Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai

The meeting between Gautam Adani and Uddhav Thackeray took place today, an official said. (FILE)

Industrialist Gautam Adani met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"The meeting took place today," an official said but declined to elaborate on what transpired between the Adani Group chairman and the Shiv Sena president.

Mr Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a revolt against his leadership and walked away with 39 party legislators in June.

Mr Shinde took over as Chief Minister on June 30. The two rival Shiv Sena camps are locked in a legal battle over the party symbol and defection of rebel legislators.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)