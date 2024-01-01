Dharavi Redevelopment Project Hires Global Team For Mumbai Slum Master Plan

The Maharashtra government last year approved the Adani Group's bid to redevelop Dharavi.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's joint venture with Mumbai's slum rehabilitation authority has hired a global team to redevelop Dharavi - a key step in reimagining one of the largest and most vibrant informal settlements in Asia.

The joint venture, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL), said on Monday it was partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor who has done many social housing projects, US design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold from the UK for the redevelopment.

The Adani Group envisions an analogous renaissance for Dharavi: the creation of private homes replete with independent toilets, airy kitchens and rooms for family living and resting; emergence of bustling shops and thriving businesses; generation of vocational job opportunities; and upskilling of the local community, a statement said.

"The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is more than an urban renewal and revitalizing the infrastructure - our goal is to elevate the quality of life of the residents of Dharavi while nurturing the essence of its vibrant culture. With a commitment to integrity, inclusivity, and community engagement, we approach this pivotal endeavor with world-class excellence. We anticipate the harmonious fusion of expertise from our world-class partners and the vibrancy and spirit of Dharavi's citizens to cultivate a model of urban redevelopment that the world can look up to and can be replicated across other locations and cities," A DRPPL spokesperson said.

Singapore serves as an inspiring example for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. In the 1960s, Singapore's landscape was dotted with shanties, slums and ghettos, strikingly similar to today's Dharavi. From these modest beginnings, the Singapore Housing Development Board, since its inception in 1969, meticulously crafted over 1.2 million homes.

Over the course of five decades, the professionals behind Singapore's urban rejuvenation have garnered invaluable experience - a repository of knowledge that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project intends to tap into, the statement said.

The Maharashtra government last year approved the Adani Group's bid to redevelop the area that covers 625 acres (253 hectares), and has been described by officials as "the world's largest urban renewal scheme".

