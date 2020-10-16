Garba 2020: Watch Garba Dance In Unique PPE Costume In Gujarat

Gujrati Garba Songs: xxx

Garba dance is famous in India, specially, in Gujarat during Navratri. The nine-day Navratri festivities start tomorrow and celebration without Garba is unimaginable. In a unique bid to enjoy Garba amid the raging Covid pandemic, a group of fashion designing students in Surat performed Garba wearing hand-painted costumes made of PPE material. Personal Protective Equipment or PPE overalls are a must for doctors and other healthcare workers looking after Covid patients. The Garba costumes in white are covered from head to toe just like the ones the doctors wear in hospitals. The novelty in the PPE Garba dress is the multi-coloured dupatta.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Garba events and gatherings have not been allowed this year by the Gujarat government during Navratri. The pomp and grandeur associated with Navratri in the state will be largely missing but people are being really creative so that they can enjoy safely.

The state government has issued a set of Covid-related guidelines for the the Navratri season. Navratri in Gujarat usually sees large gatherings, which can lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the state, authorities said.

Navratri is one of the most popular festivals of Gujarat. Garba events attract revellers from across the world. Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour during Navratri.

Garba 2020: Know more about Gujarat's famous Garba dance

Garba is a fun folk dance, performed during the Navratri festival. It has its origins in Gujarat and and themed on folklore surrounding the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It is a high energy dance, performed on traditional Garba songs.

Garba has its origins in the Sanskrit word 'garbha' meaning the womb. The traditional Garba dances are performed around centrally lit lamps or an idol of the Goddess Durga.