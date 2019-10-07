Garba 2019: On Camera, People Wear PM Modi Masks In Surat While Playing Garba

Garba 2019: Devotees wear colourful costumes while performing garba and dandiya.

A video of people wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks and playing Garba in Gujarat's Surat has gone viral on social media.

In the video, men and women dressed in ethnic wear were seen playing the traditional Gujarati folk dance in full vigour.

The women were dressed in 'Ghagra Choli', a colourful three-piece dress, and the men wore kafni pyjamas and ghagra -- a short round kurta above the knees -- with a pagadi on the head.

Garba is a high-energy folk dance that is performed with passion and fervor during Navratri. Men and women dance in a circle around a big lamp or the statue of Goddess Shakti. Garba originated from the Sanskrit word 'Garbha' which means womb.

Devotees wear colourful costumes while performing Garba and dandiya. The Garba songs are themed around the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Garba 2019: Women wear Chaniya choli, a colourful 3-piece, consisting of blouse, skirt, dupatta (PTI)

Number of Bollywood songs have taken over Garba celebrations over the past few years. Some of the most popular songs people dance to are 'Dholi Taro' from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Kudi Gujarat Ki' and 'Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje' from the movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'.

