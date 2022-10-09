Puneeth Rajkumar's Wife Shares His Last Film's Trailer With PM. His Reply

Puneeth Rajkumar, the son of legendary actor Rajkumar, died, last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the team of 'Gandhada Gudi' as the trailer of the movie released today. PM Modi, in his Twitter post, also remembered Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died last year. Gandhada Gudi is his last film.

Quote-tweeting a special mention post shared by Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour.”



In the original tweet, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said that the actor would have loved to share the trailer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person. Her tweet caption read, “Namaste [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of Gandhada Gudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person.”

In a follow-up tweet, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Puneeth Rajkumar and the Prime Minister. Along with the priceless frame, she wrote, “Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. G GMovie celebrates cinema and also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land.”

Gandhada Gudi will hit the theatres on October 28, a day before Puneeth Rajkumar's first death anniversary.